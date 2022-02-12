UrduPoint.com

Over 40,000 Twitter Users Experienced Service Disruptions - Downdetector

Daniyal Sohail Published February 12, 2022 | 12:01 AM

Over 40,000 Twitter Users Experienced Service Disruptions - Downdetector

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) Nearly 50,000 users of the social media platform Twitter experienced service disruptions on Friday due to unknown reasons, according to data from website status monitor Downdetector.

A total of 42,812 user reports of problems with Twitter came in around 12:45 p.

m. EST (5:45 p.m. GMT), Downdetector data showed.

Problems were reported with both the Twitter website and mobile application, Downdetector said.

Reports of problems dropped after several minutes, with users commenting that service had been restored for some.

Related Topics

Mobile Social Media Twitter From P

Recent Stories

Pandemic's 'acute phase' could end by midyear: WHO ..

Pandemic's 'acute phase' could end by midyear: WHO

16 minutes ago
 One Person in Critical Condition, 9 Officers Injur ..

One Person in Critical Condition, 9 Officers Injured in Phoenix Shooting Inciden ..

16 minutes ago
 Ukraine Says Regained Access to Sea of Azov Ports

Ukraine Says Regained Access to Sea of Azov Ports

16 minutes ago
 Spanish Fighter Jets Land in Bulgaria for Joint Ai ..

Spanish Fighter Jets Land in Bulgaria for Joint Air Policing - Defense Ministry

16 minutes ago
 Burundi says US agrees $400 mn aid after sanctions ..

Burundi says US agrees $400 mn aid after sanctions lifted

16 minutes ago
 PDM fails to convince its allies on no-confidence ..

PDM fails to convince its allies on no-confidence motion against PM: Farrukh

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>