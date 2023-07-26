Open Menu

Over 638,000 Domiciles Issued Across Punjab Through Domicile Management System App

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26 July, 2023) Through the Domicile Management System App, developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for the Government of Punjab, more than 638,000 domiciles have been issued across Punjab since January 2022.

Domicile Management System App has freed the citizens from long queues and extra rounds of the respective Tehsil/District offices and enabled them to apply for domicile from their smart phones while sitting at home.

For the convenience of the citizens, the payment of domicile fee has also been integrated with e-Pay Punjab, for which the government has received more than Rs. 48.2 million in revenue so far.

