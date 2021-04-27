Over 68,000 Internet Resources Used for Cyberattacks on Russia Suspended in 2020 - Agency

Over 68,000 internet resources abroad used for conducting cyberattacks on Russia's information systems were suspended in 2020 at Russia's request, Deputy Director of the National Coordination Center for Computer Incidents (NKTsKI) set up by the Federal Security Service (FSB) Nikolai Murashov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) Over 68,000 internet resources abroad used for conducting cyberattacks on Russia's information systems were suspended in 2020 at Russia's request, Deputy Director of the National Coordination Center for Computer Incidents (NKTsKI) set up by the Federal Security Service (FSB) Nikolai Murashov said on Tuesday.

"At NKTsKI's requests last year the operation of more than 68,000 malicious resources was suppressed. They were located in a foreign [IP] address space, and they were used to conduct computer attacks on the information systems of Russia," Murashov said at an online briefing organized by Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.

At the same time, over 9,000 malicious resources were suspended at the request of foreign partners in Russia's information space last year.