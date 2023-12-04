Open Menu

Over 7,000 Youth From Punjab Join E-Rozgaar Training Program

Umer Jamshaid Published December 04, 2023 | 04:23 PM

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) More than 7,000 youth from across the Punjab has joined the new batch of e-Rozgaar Training Program, an initiative of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Department of Youth Affairs and Sports.

The unemployed youth bearing Punjab domicile have registered for training in Digital Marketing, Web Development, Social Media Marketing, e-Commerce, Graphic Designing and Freelancing.

It is pertinent to mention here that as many as 45 e-Rozgaar Centers are operational across Punjab. More than 56,000 students have earned more than Rs. 8 billion through the Internet after the completion of their training.

