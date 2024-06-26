- Home
Over 80 Lakh Cases Disposed Of In 1,991 District Courts Of Punjab Via Case Management System
Umer Jamshaid Published June 26, 2024 | 04:49 PM
Through the Case Management System, developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for District Judiciary Punjab, more than 80 lakh cases have been disposed of in 1,991 district courts of the province
LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Through the Case Management System, developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for District Judiciary Punjab, more than 80 lakh cases have been disposed of in 1,991 district courts of the province. This was told in a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf.
In this regard, Chairman Faisal Yousaf remarked that the information related to pending cases is available online to the public and lawyers through the system. This has helped in making the process of justice delivery transparent and faster, he added.
Furthermore, through the Case Management System website www.dsj.punjab.gov.pk, the date-wise cause list and case details in all district courts can also be viewed online.
