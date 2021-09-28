UrduPoint.com

Over 800 Million 5G Connections In China By 2025

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 07:01 PM

Over 800 million 5G connections in China by 2025

The number of 5G mobile connections in China will likely reach more than 830 million by the end of 2025, the highest in the world, said John Hoffman, CEO of GSMA Ltd., an international mobile operator association

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :The number of 5G mobile connections in China will likely reach more than 830 million by the end of 2025, the highest in the world, said John Hoffman, CEO of GSMA Ltd., an international mobile operator association.

"5G will account for over one-fifth of total mobile connections by the end of 2025, equivalent to almost 2 billion connections," said Hoffman. He delivered his speech at the World internet Conference Wuzhen Summit, which kicked off on Sunday in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, via videolink, Ecns.cn reported.

"5G commercialization is well underway, as 5G networks and services reach more consumers and enterprises around the world," he said, adding that the Chinese government has made 5G deployment a priority and supported the industry's aggressive network rollout efforts.

Describing 5G penetration as a significant growth driver, Hoffman expected worldwide mobile operators to invest 900 billion U.S. Dollars between 2021 and 2025, with 80 percent in 5G.

Hoffman also noted that 5G is enabling enterprises and governments to change society and impact lives.

Related Topics

Internet World Mobile China Driver 5G Sunday Government Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

ADDED expands electricity tariffs incentive progra ..

ADDED expands electricity tariffs incentive programme to include industrial SMEs

2 minutes ago
 French World Cup winner Nzonzi joins Qatari club A ..

French World Cup winner Nzonzi joins Qatari club Al-Rayyan

1 minute ago
 Police arrested two POs, bike lifter

Police arrested two POs, bike lifter

1 minute ago
 US Home Prices Jump Almost 20% in July for Record ..

US Home Prices Jump Almost 20% in July for Record Yearly Growth - S&P-Dow Jones ..

1 minute ago
 Haiti Accepts US Decision on Migrants Returns, Rea ..

Haiti Accepts US Decision on Migrants Returns, Ready to Welcome Back Deported Ci ..

1 minute ago
 Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as Punjab Pradesh Congr ..

Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee’s President

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.