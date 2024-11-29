- Home
- Technology
- News
- Over 9.2 Million Cases Resolved Across Punjab's 2,033 District Courts via PITB developed Case Manage ..
Over 9.2 Million Cases Resolved Across Punjab's 2,033 District Courts Via PITB Developed Case Management System
Umer Jamshaid Published November 29, 2024 | 03:44 PM
The Case Management System (CMS), developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), has facilitated the resolution of over 9.2 million cases across 2,033 District Courts in Punjab
LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) The Case Management System (CMS), developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), has facilitated the resolution of over 9.2 million cases across 2,033 District Courts in Punjab. This emerged during a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf, with senior officials in attendance.
The Case Management System enables real-time access to case details and court schedules for lawyers and the public, making the judicial process more transparent and efficient.
The platform provides an online cause list and case-specific details, streamlining case proceedings for all stakeholders.
On this occasion, Chairman Faisal Yousaf emphasized, “The Case Management System is a pivotal tool in ensuring transparency and accelerating the justice delivery process. By offering online access to information regarding pending cases, the system empowers both the public and legal professionals.”
Recent Stories
Celebrate love with the OPPO OFans Festival!
ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup begins today
No talks underway between Pakistan and TTP: Foreign Office
PMDC extends during of Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree from four to five years
Two-day physical remand of Mattiullah Jan challenged before IHC
ICC board meeting to decide matter of Champions Trophy 2025 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024
CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE
Under training ASPs of specialized training program visit SSU headquarters
CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series against Zimbabwe
Lahore Press Club's website launched
More Stories From Technology
-
Celebrate love with the OPPO OFans Festival!3 minutes ago
-
Realme Partners with PUBG Mobile Pakistan for 'The PUBGM realme Number 13 Tournament' as realme 13+5 ..3 days ago
-
IT exports could exceed $25b through better use of resources: PM Shehbaz7 days ago
-
"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"8 days ago
-
Realme 13+ Launches the Fastest Processor at PKR 89,999/-; Gets Crowned with TÜV SÜD Hang-Free Cer ..11 days ago
-
Realme 13+ 5G: A Powerhouse Punch to All the Competition Ready to Launch in Pakistan11 days ago
-
A Deep Dive into Professional Portrait Photography with the Newly Released, Premium and Durable vivo ..11 days ago
-
Realme's New Tease with Shaheen Afridi Sparks GT7 Pro and realme 13 Hype – Fans Go Wild!18 days ago
-
Vivo Y19s: A Fusion of Style, Entertainment, and Durability Launched in Pakistan18 days ago
-
“OPPO’s OFans Festival is Here with Amazing Discounts Up to PKR10,000!”18 days ago
-
The Future of Air Conditioning “Understanding R-32 Refrigerant, Efficiency, Safety and Environment ..18 days ago
-
PTA starts blocking unregistered VPNs in Pakistan18 days ago