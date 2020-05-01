Over Half of Americans Cite Internet as Essential to Cope With COVID-19 Outbreak - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) Nearly nine in ten Americans cite the internet as an important tool for weathering the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, while just 53 percent describe the ubiquitous on-line platform as essential to their well-being during the pandemic, a new poll by the Pew Research Center revealed on Thursday.

"Fully 87 percent of adults say the internet has been at least important for them personally during the coronavirus outbreak, including 53 percent who describe it as essential. Relatively few Americans - 13 percent - think the internet has been not too or not at all important for them during the outbreak," a press release explaining the poll said.

Majorities across all demographic groups consider the internet important, but "how important" appears to reflect the user's age, with digitally challenged older Americans likely skewing the survey results.

"Roughly two-thirds of adults under the age of 50 say the internet has been essential for them during the outbreak, compared with 49 percent of adults ages 50 to 64 and 31 percent of adults age 65 and older," the release said.

The poll also attempted to address the question of whether the US Federal government should ensure that all Americans, including those in rural areas where connectivity is lacking, should ensure that everyone has access to high-speed data connections.

"Overall, a majority of Americans... say it is not the responsibility of the federal government to ensure that all Americans have a high-speed internet connection (62 percent) or cellphone service (65 percent) amid the pandemic, while about four-in-ten believe that the government should bear this responsibility," the release said.

Here, the poll revealed a strong partisan divide, with 52 percent of Democrats saying the federal government is responsible for universal fast internet connectivity compared with just 22 percent of Republicans, the release added.