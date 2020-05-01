UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over Half Of Americans Cite Internet As Essential To Cope With COVID-19 Outbreak - Poll

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 01:10 AM

Over Half of Americans Cite Internet as Essential to Cope With COVID-19 Outbreak - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) Nearly nine in ten Americans cite the internet as an important tool for weathering the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, while just 53 percent describe the ubiquitous on-line platform as essential to their well-being during the pandemic, a new poll by the Pew Research Center revealed on Thursday.

"Fully 87 percent of adults say the internet has been at least important for them personally during the coronavirus outbreak, including 53 percent who describe it as essential. Relatively few Americans - 13 percent - think the internet has been not too or not at all important for them during the outbreak," a press release explaining the poll said.

Majorities across all demographic groups consider the internet important, but "how important" appears to reflect the user's age, with digitally challenged older Americans likely skewing the survey results.

"Roughly two-thirds of adults under the age of 50 say the internet has been essential for them during the outbreak, compared with 49 percent of adults ages 50 to 64 and 31 percent of adults age 65 and older," the release said.

The poll also attempted to address the question of whether the US Federal government should ensure that all Americans, including those in rural areas where connectivity is lacking, should ensure that everyone has access to high-speed data connections.

"Overall, a majority of Americans... say it is not the responsibility of the federal government to ensure that all Americans have a high-speed internet connection (62 percent) or cellphone service (65 percent) amid the pandemic, while about four-in-ten believe that the government should bear this responsibility," the release said.

Here, the poll revealed a strong partisan divide, with 52 percent of Democrats saying the federal government is responsible for universal fast internet connectivity compared with just 22 percent of Republicans, the release added.

Related Topics

Internet Democrats National University All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Etisalat Group confirms its DPS of 24 fils pertain ..

11 minutes ago

Total gross deposits of private sector in UAE bank ..

41 minutes ago

Coronavirus restrictions eased in half of European ..

1 hour ago

Spanish government approves La Liga plan to test p ..

2 hours ago

Dubai&#039;s Strategic Affairs Council discusses g ..

2 hours ago

‘I still keep social distancing even after my re ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.