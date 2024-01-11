Open Menu

Over One Million Farmers From Punjab Register Under PITB Managed SPMS-9211 In 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2024 | 01:48 PM

Over One million farmers from Punjab register under PITB managed SPMS-9211 in 2023

More than one million farmers from Punjab have registered through the Strengthening of Performance Management System (SPMS-9211) in 2023

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11 Jan, 2024) More than one million farmers from Punjab have registered through the Strengthening of Performance Management System (SPMS-9211) in 2023. This was told in a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf held at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP).

More than 8.5 million animals have been vaccinated through the system that has been developed for the welfare of farmers and improvement in departmental affairs of Livestock and Dairy Development Department. Facilities like Farmer Registration, Disease Diagnosis, Treatment, Vaccination, Ticket Management, Performance Monitoring, Vehicle Tracking, Cold Chain Management, Inventory Management and Geo-Tagging are also being provided through the system.

As per details, over 1.7 million Artificial Inseminations (AI) have been performed through the system. Furthermore, around 3.8 million treatments have been logged through the system while a total of 55,879 public inquiries have been recorded through the helpline.

On this occasion, Chairman Faisal Yousaf remarked that the system has been working as a platform for the welfare of farmers where they can get all the information and necessary support.

“PITB is providing support to the Livestock and Dairy Development Department with analytical reports and other matters, enabling the management in making the system more efficient through data based decision making,” he added.

Related Topics

Technology Punjab Vehicle Progress All From Million

Recent Stories

Infinix Unveils E-Color Shift at CES 2024 Revoluti ..

Infinix Unveils E-Color Shift at CES 2024 Revolutionizing Interactive Smartphone ..

8 minutes ago
 ECP decides to challenge PHC decision on BAT symbo ..

ECP decides to challenge PHC decision on BAT symbol

39 minutes ago
 Pakistan, KSA sign agreements, MoUs to facilitate ..

Pakistan, KSA sign agreements, MoUs to facilitate Hujjaj

46 minutes ago
 Israel faces charges of genocide at International ..

Israel faces charges of genocide at International Court of Justice amid Gaza con ..

2 hours ago
 President Alvi accepts Justice Naqvi’s resignati ..

President Alvi accepts Justice Naqvi’s resignation

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 January 2024

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Ecuador: from Darwin to drug trafficking

Ecuador: from Darwin to drug trafficking

15 hours ago
 Agriculture Uni Tandojam, Northwest A&F University ..

Agriculture Uni Tandojam, Northwest A&F University of China signs agreement

15 hours ago
 CM adds 80 more buses in People's Bus Service flee ..

CM adds 80 more buses in People's Bus Service fleet in Karachi

15 hours ago
 Bilawal unveils PPP's vision

Bilawal unveils PPP's vision

15 hours ago
 Win-Win mindset crucial for effective climate chan ..

Win-Win mindset crucial for effective climate change negotiations

15 hours ago

More Stories From Technology