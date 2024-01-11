Over One million farmers from Punjab register under PITB managed SPMS-9211 in 2023

More than one million farmers from Punjab have registered through the Strengthening of Performance Management System (SPMS-9211) in 2023

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11 Jan, 2024) More than one million farmers from Punjab have registered through the Strengthening of Performance Management System (SPMS-9211) in 2023. This was told in a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf held at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP).

More than 8.5 million animals have been vaccinated through the system that has been developed for the welfare of farmers and improvement in departmental affairs of Livestock and Dairy Development Department. Facilities like Farmer Registration, Disease Diagnosis, Treatment, Vaccination, Ticket Management, Performance Monitoring, Vehicle Tracking, Cold Chain Management, Inventory Management and Geo-Tagging are also being provided through the system.

As per details, over 1.7 million Artificial Inseminations (AI) have been performed through the system. Furthermore, around 3.8 million treatments have been logged through the system while a total of 55,879 public inquiries have been recorded through the helpline.

On this occasion, Chairman Faisal Yousaf remarked that the system has been working as a platform for the welfare of farmers where they can get all the information and necessary support.

“PITB is providing support to the Livestock and Dairy Development Department with analytical reports and other matters, enabling the management in making the system more efficient through data based decision making,” he added.