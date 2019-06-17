UrduPoint.com
Pak Suzuki Finally Launches Alto 660cc

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 23 seconds ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 12:09 PM

An event was held at Pak-China friendship centre to launch Alto 660CC.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 17th June, 2019) Pak Suzuki has finally launched Alto 660CC as an alternative to Suzuki Mehran.

Pak Suzuki Motors Chief Executive Officer Masaumi Harano launched the car in ‘Pearl Red’ colour.

The price of new 660cc car has been fixed at Rs 970,000.

Suzuki has started corporate booking for the car while it has also been presented in the market for official sale.

The price of the car is however surprising for the customers as Alto differs with Mehran in only its design.

Suzuki Alto has a 660cc engine with both auto and manual transmission.

There are three variants of Alto 2019, where the top-of-the-line model has an auto gearbox, but the manual Alto is available with one base model and one higher spec model.

Alto has been introduced as an alternative to Mehran. As most of the parts of the car will be imported, it is expensive as compared to Mehran.

The company officially discontinued the booking of Suzuki Mehran in April.

Suzuki had launched Mehran in 1989 in Pakistan and it has since been one of the most popular cars in Pakistan.

The company had announced in September, 2018 that it will stop the production Mehran’s VX variant from April, 2019.

However, Suzuki has now introduced Alto 660cc in Pakistan.

