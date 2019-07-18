Pak Suzuki not going to cut production

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Pak Suzuki has reassured that it is not going to cut its production between July and December

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 18th July, 2019) Pak Suzuki has decided not to reduce cars production in Pakistan.

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) while taking the parts suppliers into confidence has reassured that it is neither going to cut its production between July and December nor does it plan to close its plant in week days.

In a suppliers’ coordination meeting held at a local hotel on Wednesday, the management had assured vendors that the production targets of 2019 will remain the set.

It also reassured that Pak Suzuki has an opportunity to fill the vacuum of used small cars after its imports were banned by the government.

Renowned car manufacturing company Suzuki has decided to increase the prices of its locally manufactured cars and Completely Built Units (CBUs) by up to Rs 40,000 and Rs 322,000, respectively.

The prices have been increased due to devaluation of Pakistani Currency against Dollar. The company has issued notices to increase the prices to all the dealers.

The notice said that the new prices came into effect from January 1, 2019.