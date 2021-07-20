Pakistan achieves another milestone by exceeding $2 bln IT export target: Syed Amin Ul Haque

Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque Tuesday said Pakistan had achieved another milestone by exceeding the target of $ 2 billion IT sector exports as of June 30, 2021

"The ICT export remittances, including telecommunication, computer and information services have surged to US $ 2.123 billion(largest exporter in services sector & highest net exporter with US $1.573 billion in net exports) at a growth rate of 47,43% during FY 2020-21 in comparison to US $ 1.

440 billion during FY 2019-20," he said in a press statement.

He expressed confidence that by the grace of Allah Almighty the target of $ 5 billion IT sector exports would be achieved by 2023.

The minister congratulated the Pakistan Software Export board and IT companies' management for the historic increase in the exports.

He said there was no doubt that IT sector had a key role in strengthening the national economy and creating more job opportunities in the country.