UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Achieves Another Milestone By Exceeding $2 Bln IT Export Target: Syed Amin Ul Haque

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 03:36 PM

Pakistan achieves another milestone by exceeding $2 bln IT export target: Syed Amin Ul Haque

Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque Tuesday said Pakistan had achieved another milestone by exceeding the target of $ 2 billion IT sector exports as of June 30, 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque Tuesday said Pakistan had achieved another milestone by exceeding the target of $ 2 billion IT sector exports as of June 30, 2021.

"The ICT export remittances, including telecommunication, computer and information services have surged to US $ 2.123 billion(largest exporter in services sector & highest net exporter with US $1.573 billion in net exports) at a growth rate of 47,43% during FY 2020-21 in comparison to US $ 1.

440 billion during FY 2019-20," he said in a press statement.

He expressed confidence that by the grace of Allah Almighty the target of $ 5 billion IT sector exports would be achieved by 2023.

The minister congratulated the Pakistan Software Export board and IT companies' management for the historic increase in the exports.

He said there was no doubt that IT sector had a key role in strengthening the national economy and creating more job opportunities in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Exports Job June Billion

Recent Stories

Opposition aims to destabilize PTI govt: Ali Muham ..

2 minutes ago

Stabbing attempt on Mali interim president

2 minutes ago

KP CM urges masses to celebrate Eid with simplicit ..

2 minutes ago

Swimming, bathing in sea banned for next two month ..

7 minutes ago

Mali's Interim President Attacked With Knife - Rep ..

7 minutes ago

Migrant, Refugee Vessel Interceptions Off Libyan C ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.