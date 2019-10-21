Pakistan-China ministers discuss practical cooperation in various fields

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday met Chinese counterpart Wang Zhigang and discussed ways and means to further enhance bilateral cooperation between the two countries in various fields

Chaudhry Fawad, currently on a five day visit to China, briefed the Chinese minister about efforts being made for promotion of science and technology in the country.

Both the sides discussed nanotechnology and establishment of science and technology parks in Pakistan.

Fawad also underlined a need to further expedite coordination between the two ministries. "The setting up of high-tech industries are vital in the second phase of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI)." Those industries, he said, would help increase production and exports from Pakistan.

Wang Zhigang assured the visiting minister of the promotion of practical cooperation between the two sides in such key fields as energy conservation and renewable energy.

He also agreed to foster synergy of relevant strategic plans and policies and jointly facilitate people-to-people exchanges in science and technology, science park collaboration and technology transfer.

Fawad applauded and echoed the suggestions made by the Chinese counterpart, saying Pakistan admired China's achievements in development and highly values its relations with it.

He expressed the hope that the two sides could benefit from each other's experience and fully cooperate to strengthen cooperation in the fields of mutual interest, foster close personnel exchanges, jointly launch R&D projects, promote development of research centers, and strengthen cooperation in technology transfer.

Meanwhile, the minister met the general manager of a Chinese solar manufacturing company. The two sides agreed to set up a solar manufacturing unit in Pakistan.

The Chinese company will also help introduce high-value agriculture and provide equipment as well as technology transfer.