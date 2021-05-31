UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Earns $ 1512m From IT Services' Export In 3 Quarters

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 01:43 PM

Pakistan earns $ 1512m from IT services' export in 3 quarters

Pakistan earned US $1512.130 million by providing different Information Technology (IT) services in various countries during the first three quarters of financial year 2020-21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Pakistan earned US $1512.130 million by providing different Information Technology (IT) services in various countries during the first three quarters of financial year 2020-21.

This shows growth of 43.61 percent as compared to US $1052.950 million earned through provision of services during the corresponding period of fiscal year 2019-20, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the period under review, the computer services grew by 46.56 percent as it surged from US $812.040 million last year to US $1190.110 million during July-March (2020-21).

Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed increase of 25.11 percent, from US $314.418 million to US $393.374 million while the export and import of computer software related services also rose by 24.69 percent, from US $236.501 million to US $294.887 million.

The exports of hardware consultancy services dropped by 77.77 percent from, US $1.831 million to US $0.470 million whereas the exports of repair and maintenance services also decline by 69.98 percent from $1.329 million to $0.399 million.

In addition the exports of other computer services rose by 94.23 percent from US$257.961 million to US $501.043 million.

Meanwhile, the export of information services during the period under review also increased by 72.99 percent by going up from US $ 1.740 million to US $3.010 million.

Among the information services, the exports of news agency services increased by 84.48 percent, from US $ 0.889 million to US $ 1.640 million whereas the exports of other information services also increased by 60.99 percent, from US $ 0.851 million to US $ 1.370 million.

The export of telecommunication services also witnessed an increase of 33.38 percent as these went up from US $239.170 million to US $319.010 million during the financial year under review, the data revealed.

Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centre services increased by 16.83 percent during the period as its exports increased from US $90.183 million to US $105.363 million whereas the export of other telecommunication services also increased by 43.40 percent, from US $148.987 million to US $213.647 million during the period under review, the PBS data revealed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Exports Import From Million

Recent Stories

PCB allows 13 individuals to return to the country

9 minutes ago

Democrat walk-out scuppers Texas vote overhaul

3 minutes ago

Man drowned in canal in kasur

3 minutes ago

Thousands of Rohingya protest against conditions o ..

3 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $68.20 a barrel F ..

16 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 43 lives, infects 2,117 more peopl ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.