Pakistan earns US $829 mln from IT services' export in 4 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan earned US $829.977 million by providing different information technology (IT) services in various countries during the first four months of financial year 2021-22.

This shows growth of 39.24 percent when compared to US $596.090 million earned through provision of services during the corresponding period of fiscal year 2020-21, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During July-October (2021-22), the export of computer services grew by 39.01 percent as it surged from US $467.690 million last fiscal year to US $650.117 million this year.

Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed increase of 47.95 percent, from US $156.256 million to US $231.178 million while the exports of hardware consultancy services also rose by 353.54 percent from, US $0.198 million to US $0.898 million.

The export and import of computer software related services also rose by 45.21 percent, from US $115.330 million to US $167.475 million whereas the exports of repair and maintenance services surge to $0.404 million from $0.179 million.

In addition, the exports of other computer services increased by 27.81 percent going up from US$ 195.727 million to US $250.162 million.

Meanwhile, the export of information services during the period under review increased by 53.51 percent by going up from US $ 1.140 million to US $1.750 million.

Among the information services, the exports of news agency services increased by 107.

60 percent, from US $ 0.579 million to US $ 1.202 million whereas the exports of other information services however witnessed decrease of 2.32 percent, from US $ 0.561 million to US $ 0.548 million.

The export of telecommunication services also witnessed an increase of 39.96 percent as these went up from US $127.260 million to 178.110 million during the year under review, the data revealed.

Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centre services increased by 36.01 percent during the period as its exports increased from US $43.599 million to US $59.299 million whereas the export of other telecommunication services also increased by 42.01 percent, from US $83.661 million to US $118.811 million during the period under review, the PBS data revealed.

It is pertinent to mentioned here that the exports of services from the country, witnessed an increase of 24.25 percent during the first four months of current financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The exports of services during July- October (2021-22) were recorded at $2122.19 million against the exports of $1708.04 million in July- October (2020-21), showing growth of 24.25 percent.

The imports from the country also rose by 27.33 percent by growing from $2485.15 million last year to $3164.33 million during the period under review.