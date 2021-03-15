Pakistan eCommerce Awards 2021 - A celebration of excellenece in the eCommerce industry

The eCommerce awards 2021 are being held to celebrate the growth, successes and explore collaborative learning opportunities across the Industry

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15rd March, 2021) The eCommerce awards 2021 are being held to celebrate the growth, successes and explore collaborative learning opportunities across the Industry. Formally launching on March 4, 2021, the awards are hosted by Profit Magazine.

The awards aim to crown a winner in each of the 18 categories set forth under the 2 major classifications of founder’s choice awards and the public choice awards.

People’s choice awards are centered around a customers preference for a platform where each registered voter is allowed to vote for one company in its respective category.

The Founder’s choice awards are centered around identifying the preferred service providers in different segments of the technology stack that the eCommerce companies use.

The awards themselves hold a great deal of importance to the eCommerce industry due to the lack of validation and admiration there is towards the people working behind the scenes, making sure the end product is amazing with a great user experience.

Therefore, the pressure to execute an event that compliments the efforts put forth by the eCommerce industry is quite massive. The Awards hope for an outcome that benefits the industry as a whole in the long run. With companies bonding over healthy competition and exposure in the spotlight, the awards are bound to highlight the efforts of digital commerce in Pakistan nationally and internationally as well.

The ball has started to roll on this journey to celebrate the eCommerce industry and it hopes to glide throughout the entire process from start to finish, as smoothly and gracefully as it was intended to.

The event is ready to grab attention and spotlight with its launch in March backed by its amazing support system of prestigious partners including Profit Pakistan Today and Pakistan eCommerce Consortium and managed by seasoned industry professionals Raza Matin, CEO & Founder @ Brandverse, Adam Dawood, CEO & Founder @ bSecure), Imtiaz N. Mohammad, Growth, Analytics and Retention Consultant, Orange Fox.

Such a calibrated ceremony requires an immaculate set of rules and regulations to make sure the true purpose behind the competition is achieved. The eCommerce awards undeniably have set forth regulations that ensure a just and fair competition.

General rules like ‘participants are not allowed to use any form of giveaway or free item in exchange for public votes, any such activity monitored may set cause for

disqualification of the contender’,make sure that there is no unfair advantage taken by participants and the competition is transparent.

With high hopes for a successful event, the eCommerce awards aims to deliver an opportunity of collaboration and celebration for the digital commerce industry of pakistan.

Next Steps:

If you are an eCommerce company

Nominate your company on www.ecom-awards.com

Install the iframe on your website

Download the nominee pack from eCommerce Awards Website

Create your social media strategy for generating votes

If you are an eCommerce service provider

See if you are nominated for eCommerce Founders’ Awards Category list

If you are not on the list already, Nominate yourself for the eCommerce Awards

Ask your clients to register and vote for you.