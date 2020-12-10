UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Federal Minister Of Science & Technology Visits GITEX Technology Week 2020

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 03:59 PM

Pakistan Federal Minister of Science & Technology visits GITEX Technology Week 2020

Pakistan’sFederal Minister of Science & Technology,Fawad Chaudhry,recently visited GITEX Technology Week 2020 held in Dubai, UAE

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020) Pakistan’sFederal Minister of Science & Technology,Fawad Chaudhry,recently visited GITEX Technology Week 2020 held in Dubai, UAE. During his visit, the minister met with Charles Yang, President of Huawei Middle East, who offered the ministera closer view of cutting-edge 5G technologies, cloudand AI platforms, smart office solutions, as well as smart city and smart educationsolutions for an increasingly digital world.Spacelee, Vice President of Huawei Middle East, and Mark Meng, CEO of Huawei Pakistan, were also present during the showcase.

The minister thanked Huawei for its continued investments in Pakistan and support for the development of Pakistan’s ICT Industry. He emphasized that the government firmly supports Huawei’s business in Pakistan and the open collaboration needed to build a strong technology ecosystem.

The minister also invited Huawei and other tech giants to form new partnerships with Pakistan, particularly in the area of ICT talent development and technology innovation.
Yang thanked the minister for his support, noting that this year’s GITEX Technology Week comes at a time when the true value of ICT has become increasingly clear. Keeping people, businesses, and communities connected even when physically apart is more essential than ever to the world’s socio-economic recovery, according to Yang, and the further development of the digital economy is what will propel sustainable growth and support the Digital Pakistan initiative in a post-pandemic world.

While at GITEX, the minister also visitedprestigiousPakistani companies such as Premier Cable, encouraging Pakistani companies to do more for the developmentof the ICT industryand to support innovation across the country.

