Pakistan, Japan Agree To Enhance Cooperation In IT

Daniyal Sohail Published April 27, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Pakistan and Japan have agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in the field of Information Technology between the two countries

Talking to Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Mitsuhiro WADA, Federal Minister for IT Syed Aminul Haque said Pakistan greatly values its relations with Japan.

The minister said that it was vital to enhance cooperation between the two countries in the field of IT and Telecommunication. He said Pakistan has great potential in the field of IT and Japan can benefit from expertise of Pakistani IT professionals, said a news release.

Japanese IT companies can hire the services of Pakistani IT experts, he added. He said that Ministry of IT and and Telecom would extend every possible cooperation to facilitate Japanese companies.

The Ambassador said that Pakistani youth were able and talented and Pakistan's IT experts could be beneficial for Japan. He also lauded the steps of Ministry of IT & Telecom for the uplift of IT and Telecom sector.

Senior officers of the Ministry of IT were also present in the meeting.

