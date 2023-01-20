UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Looks Forward To Fostering Public Private Partnerships With Google: FM

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 20, 2023 | 11:16 AM

The two sides have also discussed ways to augment Pakistan's technical support for forecasting extreme weather events.

DAVOS: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 20th, 2023) Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Friday that Pakistan looked forward to fostering public private partnerships with Google to scale up country's digital economy and skills.

He was talking to President of Google for Asia-Pacific Scott Beaumont at the sidelines of World Economic Forum at Davos in Switzerland.

