Pakistan, Malaysia Agree To Continue Dialogue On Mutual Areas Of Collaboration

Published November 29, 2022 | 03:19 PM

Both sides have discussed the digital landscape of Pakistan and Malaysia including major initiatives and future projects.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 29th, 2022) Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Major General Amir Azeem Bajwa Retired held a meeting with the Interim Chairman of Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) Tan Sri Mohamad Salim bin Fateh Din in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The phenomenal growth of ICT sector in Pakistan was appreciated by the Chairman MCMC.

The Malaysian delegation shared details of their landmark projects such as digital empowerment of rural communities and their unique 5G model.

Both sides agreed to continue dialogue on mutual areas of collaboration particularly 5G, cyber security and regulatory frameworks.

This meeting was held in continuation of the previous engagements between PTA and MCMC.

A non-binding cooperation mechanism is also expected to be signed between the two regulators in the near future.

MCMC is the regulator for the communications and multimedia industry in Malaysia.

