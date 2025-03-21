Pakistan Set To Enter Satellite Internet Era After Starlink Receives NOC
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 21, 2025 | 07:20 PM
Sources say Starlink has fulfilled all requirements set by Space Regulatory Board
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 21st, 2025) Pakistan is all set to step into the world of satellite internet following the issuance of a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to Elon Musk's company, Starlink.
A significant development took place regarding Starlink's operations in Pakistan, as the Pakistan Space Activities Regulatory Board has granted the company an NOC.
The sources said that Starlink has fulfilled all requirements set by the Space Regulatory Board. Following clearance from the Ministry of Interior, the board issued the NOC. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is now expected to grant Starlink its operating license within the next two weeks.
Starlink had already applied for a license with the PTA and submitted its technical and business plans. The company has successfully completed three phases of its registration process in Pakistan.
Elon Musk’s Starlink has obtained registration from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB). Additionally, it has secured registration from the Pakistan Space Activities Regulatory Board. The final step remaining is acquiring registration from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).
Once the PTA issues the license, the Starlink would be able to launch its services in Pakistan. The authority is currently reviewing the submitted documents.
The officials have assured that Starlink's services will not disrupt the existing network infrastructure in Pakistan.
It may be mentioned here that Pakistan introduced its National Satellite Policy in 2023, followed by the Space Activities Rules in 2024 to strengthen the country’s space communication sector.
Recent Stories
Pakistan set to enter satellite internet era after Starlink receives NOC
'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' completes 500 days of continuous humanitarian gi ..
Ruler of Fujairah visits tomb of Sheikh Zayed
DCD Abu Dhabi launches 'Capacity Building' programme for licencing social care p ..
EU energy imports decline in 2024
Al Jalila Foundation provides screening, diagnostic services through mobile clin ..
AIM Congress 2025 to highlight global mobility innovations
EAD collaborates with TRENDS to enhance scientific research for environment, soc ..
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 9 wickets in third T20I
Emirates Islamic issues US$750 million Senior Unsecured Sukuk
Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi honours women’s achievements through art, resear ..
Organising Committee of UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses ..
More Stories From Technology
-
Pakistan set to enter satellite internet era after Starlink receives NOC5 minutes ago
-
Infinix AI∞ Unveiled: Entering the Gen Beta Era of AI with NOTE 50 Series6 hours ago
-
TikTok makes personalizing security settings easier2 days ago
-
Itel Launches Power 70 in Pakistan: Say Goodbye to Battery Anxiety—Sukoon Hai with a 10,000mAh Meg ..2 days ago
-
Over 310,000 Applications Successfully Processed Through ‘Maryam Ki Dastak’ Initiative2 days ago
-
Beyond One-Tap Infinix AI∞, a Flagship Design AI Phone That Redefines Industry Standards!2 days ago
-
OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!3 days ago
-
From Restaurant to Ramadan Table: A Culinary Wish Fulfilled by Infinix AI4 days ago
-
Vivo V50 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Redefining Portrait Photography with ZEISS Pro-Level Imaging6 days ago
-
Vivo V50 5G Camera Review: A Portrait Powerhouse with Pro-Level Versatility8 days ago
-
IO Digital acquires, Wundernerf an independent creative agency to its group9 days ago
-
Har Pal Zinda with OPPO Reno 13 Series – Pre-Orders Now Open!10 days ago