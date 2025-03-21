Open Menu

Pakistan Set To Enter Satellite Internet Era After Starlink Receives NOC

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 21, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Sources say Starlink has fulfilled all requirements set by Space Regulatory Board

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 21st, 2025) Pakistan is all set to step into the world of satellite internet following the issuance of a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to Elon Musk's company, Starlink.

A significant development took place regarding Starlink's operations in Pakistan, as the Pakistan Space Activities Regulatory Board has granted the company an NOC.

The sources said that Starlink has fulfilled all requirements set by the Space Regulatory Board. Following clearance from the Ministry of Interior, the board issued the NOC. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is now expected to grant Starlink its operating license within the next two weeks.

Starlink had already applied for a license with the PTA and submitted its technical and business plans. The company has successfully completed three phases of its registration process in Pakistan.

Elon Musk’s Starlink has obtained registration from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB). Additionally, it has secured registration from the Pakistan Space Activities Regulatory Board. The final step remaining is acquiring registration from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

Once the PTA issues the license, the Starlink would be able to launch its services in Pakistan. The authority is currently reviewing the submitted documents.

The officials have assured that Starlink's services will not disrupt the existing network infrastructure in Pakistan.

It may be mentioned here that Pakistan introduced its National Satellite Policy in 2023, followed by the Space Activities Rules in 2024 to strengthen the country’s space communication sector.

