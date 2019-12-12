Pakistan Telecommunication Authority contradicts news regarding discontinuation of Telenor services in country

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Wednesday contradicted the news item circulating in social media and Whatsapp regarding discontinuation of Telenor services in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ):The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Wednesday contradicted the news item circulating in social media and Whatsapp regarding discontinuation of Telenor services in the country.

"Any such news or advertisement was fake," said a press release issued by PTA.

It was once again reiterated that all Cellular Mobile Operators including Telenor would continue to provide services to its consumers as usual.

PTA has referred the matter to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for further investigations and criminal proceedings against those spreading fake news involving the Authority.

Moreover, the public was requested not to circulate such fake news since it causes confusion and inconvenience for telecom users.It was advised to always check official information sources such as PTA's website:www.pta.gov.pk or its Twitter and Facebook page for latest news/updates.