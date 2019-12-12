UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority Contradicts News Regarding Discontinuation Of Telenor Services In Country

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 12:11 AM

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority contradicts news regarding discontinuation of Telenor services in country

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Wednesday contradicted the news item circulating in social media and Whatsapp regarding discontinuation of Telenor services in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ):The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Wednesday contradicted the news item circulating in social media and Whatsapp regarding discontinuation of Telenor services in the country.

"Any such news or advertisement was fake," said a press release issued by PTA.

It was once again reiterated that all Cellular Mobile Operators including Telenor would continue to provide services to its consumers as usual.

PTA has referred the matter to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for further investigations and criminal proceedings against those spreading fake news involving the Authority.

Moreover, the public was requested not to circulate such fake news since it causes confusion and inconvenience for telecom users.It was advised to always check official information sources such as PTA's website:www.pta.gov.pk or its Twitter and Facebook page for latest news/updates.

Related Topics

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Mobile Social Media Facebook Twitter Telenor Federal Investigation Agency Criminals All

Recent Stories

Chairman of Sudan Sovereign Council meets UAE Chie ..

58 minutes ago

Russia's Bogdanov, Syrian Youth Party Chief Discus ..

35 minutes ago

Faisal Vawda lauds Chohan for restrain over lawyer ..

35 minutes ago

PPP Rawalpindi division office bearers call on Bil ..

36 minutes ago

Cricket: India v West Indies T20 scoreboard

36 minutes ago

Russia Expects Turkey to Share Details of Maritime ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.