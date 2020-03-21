Pakistan Telecommunication Authority directs its licensees to provide uninterrupted telecom services to consumers

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Saturday directed its licensees to remain fully prepared for the provision of uninterrupted telecom services to the consumers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Saturday directed its licensees to remain fully prepared for the provision of uninterrupted telecom services to the consumers.

It was also directed that necessary resources should remain available at all levels for smooth functioning of voice/data services and networks. The advisory also emphasizes on all support staff adopting necessary preventative measures against COVID 19.

All Cellular mobile Operators (CMOs) and Local Loop operators should ensure that customers have access to their services.

The CMOs should also coordinate with local authorities for functioning of franchises, top up outlets and communication networks in the affected areas.

They should resolve consumer complaints efficiently, with fully equipped teams, and issue awareness messages in national and regional languages, in wake of Corona Virus spread threat.

Moreover, the Federal and provincial government authorities have been requested to facilitate communication services providers by ensuring that support staff of all telecommunication companies be facilitated in providing logistics and maintenance services.

Alongside this, customer support centers, franchises, retailers be allowed to remain open in case of a lock down for provision of uninterrupted services and support. This will not only facilitate local administrative and health services but also general public to maintain social distancing while performing their essential functions.