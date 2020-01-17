Pakistan Telecommunication Authority refutes reports of deduction Rs 24 out of 100 prepaid balance

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Friday refuted reports regarding the deduction of Rs 24 out of Rs 100 prepaid balance by Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Friday refuted reports regarding the deduction of Rs 24 out of Rs 100 prepaid balance by Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs).

"With reference to taxes applied on the recharge, reload of prepaid balance, the CMOs are deducting only Withholding tax and General Sales Tax / Federal Excise Duty on the pre-paid recharge after restoration of taxes by the Supreme Court from April 2019" said a press release.

On the recharge of Rs 100, balance provided to the user is Rs 88.889 and not Rs 76 after deduction of Rs. 11.111 against withholding tax @ 12.5%, GST @19.

5% is applied on per call, SMS, and data usage basis.

The release further said, when a user consumes its remaining balance of Rs 88.889, a total of Rs. 14.505 as GST is charged. Due to lack of clarity on the deduction of GST in addition to WHT, mobile subscribers are assuming that CMOs are charging well above applicable taxes, which is not correct.

Furthermore, PTA has fixed a ceiling on call setup charges @ Rs. 0.15 per call.

PTA is vigilant about the rates / tariffs being charged by CMOs and action will be initiated on any reported incidence of charging above the published tariffs and applicable taxes in accordance with the law.