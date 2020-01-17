UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority Refutes Reports Of Deduction Rs 24 Out Of 100 Prepaid Balance

Daniyal Sohail 29 seconds ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 06:41 PM

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority refutes reports of deduction Rs 24 out of 100 prepaid balance

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Friday refuted reports regarding the deduction of Rs 24 out of Rs 100 prepaid balance by Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Friday refuted reports regarding the deduction of Rs 24 out of Rs 100 prepaid balance by Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs).

"With reference to taxes applied on the recharge, reload of prepaid balance, the CMOs are deducting only Withholding tax and General Sales Tax / Federal Excise Duty on the pre-paid recharge after restoration of taxes by the Supreme Court from April 2019" said a press release.

On the recharge of Rs 100, balance provided to the user is Rs 88.889 and not Rs 76 after deduction of Rs. 11.111 against withholding tax @ 12.5%, GST @19.

5% is applied on per call, SMS, and data usage basis.

The release further said, when a user consumes its remaining balance of Rs 88.889, a total of Rs. 14.505 as GST is charged. Due to lack of clarity on the deduction of GST in addition to WHT, mobile subscribers are assuming that CMOs are charging well above applicable taxes, which is not correct.

Furthermore, PTA has fixed a ceiling on call setup charges @ Rs. 0.15 per call.

PTA is vigilant about the rates / tariffs being charged by CMOs and action will be initiated on any reported incidence of charging above the published tariffs and applicable taxes in accordance with the law.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Mobile April SMS 2019 From

Recent Stories

11 minutes ago

U13 players to attend coaching programme in Multan

18 minutes ago

China's Initiatives Benefit Latin America More Tha ..

23 seconds ago

Hafeez announces his retirement after ICC Men’s ..

25 minutes ago

Putin Expected to Visit India in Late 2020 - Russi ..

24 seconds ago

US Yet to Reply to Russia's Regular Reminders Abou ..

25 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.