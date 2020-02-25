- Home
- Pakistan Telecommunication Authority to hold consultation on Citizens Protection Rules
Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 10:39 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in collaboration with other stakeholders would hold extensive and broad based consultation on the Citizens Protection (Against Online Harm) Rules.
The decision to this effect was taken on the direction of the prime minister, said a PTA press release on Tuesday.
The consultation process would be carried out after taking all relevant segments of civil society and technology companies on board.