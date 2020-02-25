UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority To Hold Consultation On Citizens Protection Rules

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 10:39 PM

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority to hold consultation on Citizens Protection Rules

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in collaboration with other stakeholders would hold extensive and broad based consultation on the Citizens Protection (Against Online Harm) Rules

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in collaboration with other stakeholders would hold extensive and broad based consultation on the Citizens Protection (Against Online Harm) Rules.

The decision to this effect was taken on the direction of the prime minister, said a PTA press release on Tuesday.

The consultation process would be carried out after taking all relevant segments of civil society and technology companies on board.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Technology Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Civil Society All

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler condoles Egyptian President on death of ..

10 minutes ago

Hamed bin Zayed visits UMEX, SimTEX 2020

40 minutes ago

US military forces arrive in UAE to participate in ..

1 hour ago

UAQ Ruler offers condolences on death of Mohamed H ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler condoles Egyptian President on death ..

1 hour ago

Saif bin Zayed visits UMEX, SIMTEX 2020

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.