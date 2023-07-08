Open Menu

Pakistan Witnessing Digital Transformative Revolution: Masood

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 08, 2023 | 11:41 AM

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 8th, 2023) Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan on Saturday said that Pakistan is witnessing a digital revolution led by its youth with their innovation and entrepreneurial skills.

He was talking to Project Director National Incubation Center Pervez Abbasi at Embassy of Pakistan Washington DC.

He said have created huge opportunities for the youth of the country, guaranteeing bright future of Pakistan with leading US venture capital firms focusing on supporting Pak start-ups and the fast paced regional transformation.

He said that the existing linkages of the country with Central and West Asia, middle East and North Africa have shaped a new digital ecosystem to create robust virtual linkages.

Masood Khan appreciated critical role that National Incubation Centre was playing to enhance employability of the youth and equipping them with market-oriented technical and behavioral skills.

With regard to Pak-US bilateral trade in IT and tech sector, he noted that Pak exports to US in IT sector alone stood at around $1.16bn during first three quarters of the current year. He said Around 1 billion Dollar was being invested by the US firms in Pakistan in IT and services.

Pervez Abbasi briefed the Ambassador on efforts to create linkages between market and the universities, fostering innovation and nurturing entrepreneurial talent of the youth for the growth of startup ecosystem. He apprised the Ambassador about linkages with US official and private entities with especial focus on connecting diaspora in Bay Area and Silicon Valley. Discussing investments especially in startup sector, he said despite global downturn and recession worldwide, more than 30 international and local venture funds were currently prioritizing the country and supporting its startups in various sectors.

