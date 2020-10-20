UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistani Artists Take Part In Infinix’s Rap Video Relay, Set GUINNESS WORLD RECORD

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 11:58 AM

Pakistani Artists Take Part in Infinix’s Rap Video Relay, Set GUINNESS WORLD RECORD

TikTok stars and artists from Pakistan recently took part in an online rap video relay conducted by Infinix, a leading smartphone brand, and succeeded in setting the GUINNESS WORLD RECORD for ‘most people in an online Rapping Video Relay.’

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020) TikTok stars and artists from Pakistan recently took part in an online rap video relay conducted by Infinix, a leading smartphone brand, and succeeded in setting the GUINNESS WORLD RECORD for ‘most people in an online Rapping Video Relay.’

The video relay included 51 participants from 15 different countries, among which 5 were from Pakistan. The participants included YouTuber Asif Bali, the TikTok star Lerry Khan who has over a million followers, and fellow TikTokers Hassan, Moaz, and Taimoor. Infinix Pakistan also had their own representative from Pakistan, ZuofyshanAhmer, the community Executive, who enthusiastically participated in the relay.

The video was broadcasted live all over the internet as the record-makers rapped in Urdu, Chinese, Arabic, Nigerian, Hindi, etc using the same track. The record attempt was conducted on September 30th and lasted for a total of 1 hour 11 minutes.

The online rapping challenge had been arranged by Infinix to celebrate the launch of its latest state-of-the-art device, the Infinix Hot 10. Empowering users to stay connected, share experiences, and have fun, the unique event was aimed to show that it is possible to enjoy things together even while being far apart.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Joe Hu, the country head from Infinix said, “At Infinix, we are striving to create a great user experience that goes beyond the device itself. We were amazed at the kind of energy and response this fun event had brought, and how people from around the world came together to create something truly amazing.”

Infinix has now also released a video showcasing all the participants and their talent in an effort to celebrate the new record. The GUINNESS WORLD RECORD has officially registered the record.

Related Topics

Pakistan Internet World China Same September Event All From Share Million Arab

Recent Stories

UAE, AMF sign agreement to host headquarters of Re ..

1 minute ago

Zimbabwe team arrives in Islamabad today

12 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif sent to jail on judicial remand in ..

33 minutes ago

PCB delighted with successful delivery of National ..

37 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 20, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.