Pakistani Regulator Demands Google, Wikipedia Remove 'Sacrilegious Content'

Daniyal Sohail 56 seconds ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 08:01 PM

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) demanded on Friday that Google and Wikipedia delete "sacrilegious content" from their platforms, in particular an unauthentic version of the Quran and caricatures of Prophet Muhammad

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) demanded on Friday that Google and Wikipedia delete "sacrilegious content" from their platforms, in particular an unauthentic version of the Quran and caricatures of Prophet Muhammad.

According to PTA, it has been receiving complaints regarding an "unauthentic version of Holy Quran" uploaded by the Islamic messianic Ahmadiyya community on the Google Play Store.

"Complaints were also received regarding hosting of caricatures of Holy Prophet (PBUH) and dissemination of misleading, wrong, deceptive and deceitful information through articles published on Wikipedia portraying [the Ahmadiyya community's leader] Mirza Masroor Ahmad as a Muslim," the regulator added in a statement on Facebook.

The watchdog urged the platforms to "remove the sacrilegious content to avoid any legal action by the Regulator."

In September, the PTA blocked five dating apps, including Tinder and Grindr, until they moderate what it deemed to be unethical and obscene content in line with national law.

