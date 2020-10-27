Pakistani Software Company [CSP] wins Top International Prize at Retail IT Awards

Pakistani software company Computing Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (CSP) wins the acclaimed ‘Jonathan Scutt Memorial Technical Excellence Award 2020’.

Pakistani software company Computing Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (CSP) wins the acclaimed ‘Jonathan Scutt Memorial Technical Excellence Award 2020’. The company has been granted this coveted international IT award by Retail Pro International (RPI). Notably this marks the first time a Pakistan-based company has won the prestigious award, which I competed for by 115 Retail Pro Worldwide Partner companies.

Additionally, CSP was also awarded with the “Service Excellence Award – middle East & Africa 2020” for the second consecutive year.

Retail Pro International’s innovative cross-platform, cross-channel Retail Pro POS and retail management software is the highest ranked Retail POS in market share and global outreach, as per the IHL’s latest Retail Executive Advisory Program research study. With its headquarters in Folsom, USA, the company powers more than 250K POS across 130 countries.

A part of the Taar Consulting family, Computing Solutions (CSP) operates both as a business and development partner for Retail Pro International - serving local and global customers from its 24/7/365 software support centers in Pakistan.

The recent awards by the technology leader Retail Pro recognize the very best of retail-tech. Through securing the honour for ‘Technical Excellence’, CSP has raised the bar in the field and demonstrated the potential of the Pakistani industry. Instrumentally, the recognition also serves as a testament to the growth and progress of the national retail-tech industry and creates opportunity for young IT enthusiasts to excel by looking to CSP for inspiration and motivation.