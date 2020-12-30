Pakistani Teams Secured 1st and 2nd Positions in Huawei Middle East ICT Competition 2020 Regional Finals

During the Regional Finals of Huawei’s Middle East ICT Competition 2020, two Pakistani teams won, acquiring the 1st and 2nd ranks at the end. The students prepared for 3 months, and have been awarded with USD $20,000 as a cash prize, along with exam vouchers, Huawei mobiles, and official international certification

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th December, 2020) During the Regional Finals of Huawei’s Middle East ICT Competition 2020, two Pakistani teams won, acquiring the 1st and 2nd ranks at the end. The students prepared for 3 months, and have been awarded with USD $20,000 as a cash prize, along with exam vouchers, Huawei mobiles, and official international certification.

The ICT Competition gives opportunities to a diverse set of students from across Pakistan, allowing them to compete in a competitive sphere. The competition provided these students with a multinational tech platform. The contest had over 10,000 students participating from more than 130 universities, taking part in preparatory roadshows on October 2020 - organized by Huawei.

Thetop 6 students scored the highest in the preliminary examinations and interview sections from a pool of hard-working and intelligent students. Those students performed in enablement training and certification exams before moving forward to the National Final Round. They were selected to represent Pakistan internationally after this process was concluded.

This year Mr. Hafizullah Kakar from BUITEMS got awarded the Excellent Tutor award.

He made the following statement: “Thank you, Huawei, for organizing this year's event, despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Surely, such events will promote Huawei in the region and create employment opportunities for many.”

Mr. Asadullah, a member of Team A, from Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Jamshoro, secured first place. He also made a statement: “This competition is very close to my heart as I was chasing this dream for 3 years. The best part of this competition is that students from any background can learn anything from Basic Networking to Advanced DataCOM and other technologies including Cloud, Storage, AI, 5G, WLAN and Security, all within the span of three months.”

Team A and Team B are now working towards the Global Final to compete with talented students from all over the world, after coming up on top in the region. The stated aim of this competition is to provide the students with an exclusive, large platform to compete internationally, and give them exposure to the IT world. The future of Digital Pakistan is within reach for thesePakistani students.