Pakistan’s E-Commerce Gets Boost with Goldbox App Launch

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Sep, 2025) Goldbox, a new Pakistani e-commerce platform, has officially launched its mobile application nationwide, introducing a groundbreaking way for people to shop with trust and rewards. The platform seamlessly combines surprise shopping, instant rewards, and team-based earnings, transforming everyday purchases into an engaging and rewarding experience. The app is now available for download on both Android and iOS, marking the beginning of a new era in digital shopping.

“Goldbox is more than just an app—it is a movement to turn shopping into both fun and opportunities,” said Hasnain Khan, Founder of Goldbox. “We want to empower people with a system where buying, selling, and sharing can all generate rewards, creating a new paradigm in e-commerce.” At launch, users can enjoy a variety of exciting features, including daily Gold Blind Boxes to explore mystery products and uncover surprises, resell unwanted items with a guaranteed 24-hour buy-back, and connect with friends to earn additional bonuses, fostering a sense of community and collaboration. Original products are presented in blind boxes where users can choose to keep or consign items with a single click. The platform promises to complete transactions within 24 hours and deliver real-time rewards in Pakistani rupees without any complicated point system. This unique model has already been recognized by international investors.

Hasnain Khan previously served as Communication Ambassador of the Tsinghua University Youth Innovation Forum where he delivered a keynote speech on trust-driven e-commerce. He was also invited to the Peking University International Student Entrepreneurship Exchange Program to discuss the sustainable development of the digital economy with young entrepreneurs from around the world and attended the Fudan University International Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum, where he spoke on behalf of young Pakistani entrepreneurs.

Global e-commerce platform Tophatter has made a strategic investment in Goldbox, leveraging its cross-border experience and resources to support the platform’s growth. Goldbox has also fully integrated with compliant third-party payment channels, enabling interoperability with major wallets and banking systems in Pakistan and ensuring secure and transparent withdrawals.

In its first month, Goldbox aims to attract around 50,000 registered users and maintain a consignment close rate above 80 percent. The company has outlined a three-step expansion strategy: during the first year it will focus on deepening its presence in the Pakistani market and establishing a solid user base; in the second year it plans to expand to major countries in South Asia; and by the third year the app aims to enter the middle East and build a cross-regional reward-driven e-commerce ecosystem.



According to Statista, Pakistan’s e-commerce market is projected to exceed US $7.5 billion by 2026. The World Bank has repeatedly emphasized that the popularization of digital payments is a key factor in promoting the development of the country’s digital economy. The emergence of Goldbox not only aligns with this trend but is also highly consistent with the government’s digitalization and youth entrepreneurship strategies.



Goldbox is an innovative, trust-driven e-commerce platform that combines blind box shopping with a consignment return mechanism. Unlike other e-commerce platforms in Pakistan that focus on discounts and traffic, Goldbox offers trust and creates win-win opportunities for both buyers and sellers.