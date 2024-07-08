Pakistan’s Interior Ministry Refuses To Restore X
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 08, 2024 | 03:18 PM
The Interior Minister tells Sindh High Court that X, previously known as Twitter, is a threat to national security.
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 8th, 2024) The Ministry of Interior has refused to restore X, previously known as Twitter, in the country, saying that it is a threat to the national security.
The ministry has made this disclosure while submitting its response before the Sindh High Court seized with the hearing of a plea against closure of X in the country.
The latest reports suggest that the Ministry of Interior has deemed social media platform X as a threat to national security, submitting that restricting X in Pakistan does not violate Article 19 of the Constitution.
The Ministry stated that X cannot be reinstated.
The ministry also said that restrictions on X have been imposed in light of reports from the intelligence institutions.
“Some elements intend to destabilize the country through X,” said the ministry, adding that the ministry’s role is to protect the rights of the people of Pakistan.
All the legal requirements were fulfilled before imposing restrictions on X.
It said that under no circumstances does the restriction on Twitter (X) constitute a violation.
The ministry said that it allowed the freedom of expression under Article 19, but it is subject to certain limits and restrictions as per the law.
The Ministry of Interior also said in its response that X did not sign any MOUs with Pakistan. There was no alternative but to impose restrictions on X in case of violations of national laws.
“Restrictions on X have been imposed for national security and dignity,” said the ministry, adding that X uploads provocative material against national institutions.
It also informed the court that X is a foreign company which was repeatedly urged to comply with the law.
The Ministry of Interior also stated that X was allowed to operate upon assurance of compliance with laws and implementation of MOUs.
The Ministry of Interior also stated that many countries continue to impose restrictions on social media portals. Apart from temporarily suspending X, the Ministry of Interior had no other solution.
On February 17, the Ministry of Interior had instructed to immediately shut down X.
Recent Stories
Gold price goes down by Rs1300 per tola in Pakistan
SC orders ECP, LHC to engage in meaningful consultations over formation of elect ..
Actor Ahmad Ali Butt asks Babar Azam to apologize over poor performance in field
Pakistan reveals proposed schedule for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
France faces political turmoil as Leftist Alliance edges out far right in electi ..
Pakistan may face more IMF programs if tax revenue isn’t achieved: Finance Min ..
Fire breaks out at Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 July 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024
Police to ensure tight security on Muharram
More Stories From Technology
-
Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities3 days ago
-
Nearly 450,000 Citizens Register for Attractive Vehicle Numbers through e-Auction System4 days ago
-
Realme Introduces Comprehensive Screen Care Protection for Its 12 Series Smartphones6 days ago
-
Realme 12 Series: Ready to Challenge Rivals with Cutting-Edge Processors in Pakistan's Smartphone Ar ..10 days ago
-
Infinix Brand Power on the Rise: Makes Second Appearance in Kantar BrandZ Top 5011 days ago
-
Vivo V30e 5G - An Allrounder Device11 days ago
-
She Loves Tech Pakistan 2024’ launched with shortlisted women-led startups12 days ago
-
Over 80 lakh cases disposed of in 1,991 district courts of Punjab via Case Management System12 days ago
-
Technology is trending towards sustainability, and TECNO Pakistan is leading the way12 days ago
-
Realme Announces the Launch of realme 12 and realme 12+ 5G in Pakistan12 days ago
-
A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and Social Impact13 days ago
-
Elon Musk confirms third child with Shivon Zilis, refutes ‘secret' birth claims14 days ago