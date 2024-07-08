Pakistan’s Interior Ministry refuses to restore X

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Interior Minister tells Sindh High Court that X, previously known as Twitter, is a threat to national security.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 8th, 2024) The Ministry of Interior has refused to restore X, previously known as Twitter, in the country, saying that it is a threat to the national security.

The ministry has made this disclosure while submitting its response before the Sindh High Court seized with the hearing of a plea against closure of X in the country.

The latest reports suggest that the Ministry of Interior has deemed social media platform X as a threat to national security, submitting that restricting X in Pakistan does not violate Article 19 of the Constitution.

The Ministry stated that X cannot be reinstated.

The ministry also said that restrictions on X have been imposed in light of reports from the intelligence institutions.

“Some elements intend to destabilize the country through X,” said the ministry, adding that the ministry’s role is to protect the rights of the people of Pakistan.

All the legal requirements were fulfilled before imposing restrictions on X.

It said that under no circumstances does the restriction on Twitter (X) constitute a violation.

The ministry said that it allowed the freedom of expression under Article 19, but it is subject to certain limits and restrictions as per the law.

The Ministry of Interior also said in its response that X did not sign any MOUs with Pakistan. There was no alternative but to impose restrictions on X in case of violations of national laws.

“Restrictions on X have been imposed for national security and dignity,” said the ministry, adding that X uploads provocative material against national institutions.

It also informed the court that X is a foreign company which was repeatedly urged to comply with the law.

The Ministry of Interior also stated that X was allowed to operate upon assurance of compliance with laws and implementation of MOUs.

The Ministry of Interior also stated that many countries continue to impose restrictions on social media portals. Apart from temporarily suspending X, the Ministry of Interior had no other solution.

On February 17, the Ministry of Interior had instructed to immediately shut down X.