Pakistan’s IT exports reach $286m in first month of current fiscal year

The IT sector accounted for forty-six percent of the total exports in the first month of the financial year.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 21st, 2024) Pakistan’s IT exports reached two hundred and eighty-six million Dollars in the first month of current fiscal year.

The increase in IT exports is due to the increase in the special foreign Currency account limit for exporters from thirty five percent to fifty percent and the stabilization of the Pakistani rupee.

Exports of the IT sector are likely to exceed 3.5 billion dollars during this fiscal year.