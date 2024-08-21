Pakistan’s IT Exports Reach $286m In First Month Of Current Fiscal Year
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 21, 2024 | 01:21 PM
The IT sector accounted for forty-six percent of the total exports in the first month of the financial year.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 21st, 2024) Pakistan’s IT exports reached two hundred and eighty-six million Dollars in the first month of current fiscal year.
The IT sector accounted for forty-six percent of the total exports in the first month of the financial year.
The increase in IT exports is due to the increase in the special foreign Currency account limit for exporters from thirty five percent to fifty percent and the stabilization of the Pakistani rupee.
Exports of the IT sector are likely to exceed 3.5 billion dollars during this fiscal year.
Recent Stories
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks
De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea
More Stories From Technology
-
Telenor Pakistan Brings Secure eSIM Technology to its Customers Across the Network15 hours ago
-
The Unbreakable Champion: The realme C65 is Here to Solve Your Screen-Breaking Woes17 hours ago
-
Acer Gadget Inc. Announces Partnership with Air Link Communication to Debut Acer Gadget e10 Devices ..1 day ago
-
Joshua Cheptegei and Infinix: A Partnership for Progress2 days ago
-
Vivo Y28: Your All-Day Companion with Power, Style, and Performance5 days ago
-
PITB HR Wing Organizes Two-Day Health Camp at ASTP5 days ago
-
S80 LED TV: Redefining Entertainment6 days ago
-
Master Changan plans to accelerate Pakistan’s mass EV adoption with DEEPAL6 days ago
-
Telenor Pakistan Bolsters Network to Improve Lives and Livelihoods in Gilgit Baltistan6 days ago
-
PITB Celebrates 77th Independence Day with Flag Hoisting Ceremony7 days ago
-
Senate Committee on IT seeks report on losses caused by slow internet7 days ago
-
Google celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day with special doodle8 days ago