Open Menu

Pakistan’s IT Sector Revenue Goes Up By 13%

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 13, 2024 | 01:38 PM

Pakistan’s IT Sector Revenue goes up by 13%

Dr. Omar Saif, the Federal Minister for Science and Technology, underscores the global trend favoring investment in information technology and the telecommunication sector.

ISLAMABAD(UrduPoint/PakistanPoint News-Jan 13th ,2024) In a recent development, Pakistan has experienced a significant surge in revenue within the Information Technology (IT) and telecommunication sector, with a remarkable 13% increase. This success is attributed to the government’s adept policies, particularly focusing on the enhanced performance of IT services companies, freelancers, and startups in the short term.

Dr. Omar Saif, the Federal Minister for Science and Technology, underscored the global trend favoring investment in information technology and the telecommunication sector. He highlighted the burgeoning importance of the digital economy in the global economic and business landscape.

Over the past few months, the government has implemented pivotal measures within the IT ministry, resulting in substantial growth in sector revenue.

Dr. Saif also unveiled an ambitious plan to integrate one hundred thousand individuals annually into the IT sector, thus providing a significant boost to employment opportunities for the nation’s youth.

Addressing challenges within the IT sector, Dr. Saif emphasized the necessity for comprehensive reforms and the introduction of innovative approaches to propel the industry forward. Acknowledging the need for attracting fresh talent and restructuring the system, he outlined a vision for a more dynamic and competitive IT landscape.

Experts emphasize the critical role of consistent and well-thought-out policies in achieving success in any field. As Pakistan’s IT sector continues to thrive, expectations are high for the upcoming government to build upon these achievements and enact further essential measures for sustained growth.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Business Government Industry Employment

Recent Stories

Josh Clarkson ruled out of T20I series against Pak ..

Josh Clarkson ruled out of T20I series against Pakistan

1 hour ago
 PML-N introduces eight new candidates for NA seats

PML-N introduces eight new candidates for NA seats

2 hours ago
 ECP will allot electoral symbols to contesting can ..

ECP will allot electoral symbols to contesting candidates today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 January 2024

5 hours ago
 El Nino could make 2024 hotter than record 2023

El Nino could make 2024 hotter than record 2023

14 hours ago
National polio immunization campaign concludes

National polio immunization campaign concludes

14 hours ago
 Russian inflation unexpectedly slows in December

Russian inflation unexpectedly slows in December

14 hours ago
 Three die as fire erupts in house

Three die as fire erupts in house

14 hours ago
 Dozens die in Israeli strikes on central and south ..

Dozens die in Israeli strikes on central and southern Gaza

14 hours ago
 Blinken meets senior Chinese official

Blinken meets senior Chinese official

14 hours ago
 Five declared criminals apprehended by Attock Poli ..

Five declared criminals apprehended by Attock Police

14 hours ago

More Stories From Technology