Pakistan’s IT Sector Revenue Goes Up By 13%
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 13, 2024 | 01:38 PM
ISLAMABAD(UrduPoint/PakistanPoint News-Jan 13th ,2024) In a recent development, Pakistan has experienced a significant surge in revenue within the Information Technology (IT) and telecommunication sector, with a remarkable 13% increase. This success is attributed to the government’s adept policies, particularly focusing on the enhanced performance of IT services companies, freelancers, and startups in the short term.
Dr. Omar Saif, the Federal Minister for Science and Technology, underscored the global trend favoring investment in information technology and the telecommunication sector. He highlighted the burgeoning importance of the digital economy in the global economic and business landscape.
Over the past few months, the government has implemented pivotal measures within the IT ministry, resulting in substantial growth in sector revenue.
Dr. Saif also unveiled an ambitious plan to integrate one hundred thousand individuals annually into the IT sector, thus providing a significant boost to employment opportunities for the nation’s youth.
Addressing challenges within the IT sector, Dr. Saif emphasized the necessity for comprehensive reforms and the introduction of innovative approaches to propel the industry forward. Acknowledging the need for attracting fresh talent and restructuring the system, he outlined a vision for a more dynamic and competitive IT landscape.
Experts emphasize the critical role of consistent and well-thought-out policies in achieving success in any field. As Pakistan’s IT sector continues to thrive, expectations are high for the upcoming government to build upon these achievements and enact further essential measures for sustained growth.
