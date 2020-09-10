UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan's Spends Over US $ 386 Mln On Import Of IT Services

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 02:44 PM

Pakistan's spends over US $ 386 mln on import of IT services

Pakistan has spent US $ 386.951 million by acquiring different information technology (IT) services from various countries during the fiscal year 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan has spent US $ 386.951 million by acquiring different information technology (IT) services from various countries during the fiscal year 2019-20.

This shows decrease of 12.26 percent when compared to US $ 441.040 million spent through provision of services during the corresponding period of last fiscal year 2018-19, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the period under review, the imports of computer services witnessed nominal increase of 1.38 percent as it surged from US $ 319.880 million last year to US $ 324.280 million during July-June (2019-20).

Among the computer services, the imports of software consultancy services decreased by 3.14 percent, from US $ 108.707 million to US $ 105.298 million while the import of hardware consultancy services also declined by 92.50 percent, from US $ 0.200 million to US $ 0.015 million.

The imports of repair and maintenance services also decline by 49.46 percent from US $ 1.397 million to US $0.706 million whereas the export and imports of computer software services witnessed decrease of 9.

52 percent, from $ 180.873 million to $ 163.646 million.

In addition the imports of other computer services rose by 90.28 percent from US$ 28.703 million to US $ 54.615 million.

Meanwhile, the information services during the fiscal year under review decreased by 38.57 percent by going down from US $ 17.990 million to US $ 11.051 million.

Among the information services, the import of news agency services also decreased by 38.60 percent, from US $ 17.527 million to US $ 10.761 million whereas the imports of other information services dipped by 37.37 percent, from US $ 0.463 million to US $ 0.290 million.

The telecommunication services decreased by 49.97 percent as these went down from US $103.170 million to 51.620 million, the data revealed.

Among the telecommunication services, the call centres services decreased by 45.35 percent during the period as its imports dipped from US $ 1.334 million to US $ 0.729 million whereas the import of other telecommunication services also decreased by 50.03 percent, from US $ 101.836 million to US $50.891 million during the fiscal year under review, the PBS data revealed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Import From Million

Recent Stories

Infinix To Take Phone Photography To The Next Leve ..

13 minutes ago

Rajasthan Royals keen to work with Dubai Sports Co ..

15 minutes ago

PAC panel meeting cancelled due to absence of Secr ..

1 minute ago

KP makes registration mandatory for charity organi ..

1 minute ago

Woman who attempted suicide with 8 kids now leads ..

1 minute ago

Punjab CM takes notice of gang-rape with woman at ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.