Pakistan’s Top CEOs Choose Vivo X200 Pro – The Ultimate Smartphone For Visionaries
Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2025 | 06:00 PM
In the fast-paced world of business, innovation is the key to success. Some of Pakistan’s most influential entrepreneurs and CEOs have embraced this philosophy by choosing the vivo X200 Pro as their go-to smartphone
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) In the fast-paced world of business, innovation is the key to success. Some of Pakistan’s most influential entrepreneurs and CEOs have embraced this philosophy by choosing the vivo X200 Pro as their go-to smartphone. With its 200MP ZEISS APO Telephoto Camera, an impressive 6000mAh Battery, 90W FlashCharge, and powerful Dual Flagship Chip the X200 Pro has become the preferred choice for business leaders who demand excellence in every aspect of their lives.
vivo Pakistan’s latest campaign showcases prominent CEOs and business pioneers sharing their inspiring journeys while using the vivo X200 Pro. From revolutionizing digital media to redefining customer experience, these professionals trust vivo’s flagship device to keep up with their dynamic lifestyles.
Innovation Meets Leadership: A Seamless Fit
Aamir Attaa (Founder, ProPakistani & Advergic), a digital media visionary, built Pakistan’s leading tech news platform by embracing change. Just as he trusted digital evolution, he now trusts vivo X200 Pro’s ZEISS-powered camera to capture life with unmatched clarity and precision.
Abid Zuberi (Co-Founder & CEO, OLADOC) transformed healthcare accessibility in Pakistan by leveraging technology. His problem-solving mindset resonates with the X200 Pro’s Dual Flagship Chip, ensuring smooth performance for his business needs.
Selina Rashid Khan (Founder & CEO, Lotus PR) built a powerhouse in PR industry by mastering the finer details, much like the X200 Pro’s advanced AI imaging , which deliver brilliance in every shot.
Adil Naseem (Co-Founder, PostEx) believes that purpose drives success. His company delivers happiness through seamless logistics, just as vivo X200 Pro ensures seamless performance with its long-lasting 6000mAh Battery.
Bilal Akram (CEO, Papa John's Pakistan) has brought an international food chain to the country, ensuring precision in every bite, just like the X200 Pro ensures precision with its ZEISS True Color Main Camera and 4K HDR Cinematic Portrait Video.
With an industry-leading 200MP ZEISS APO Telephoto Camera, blazing-fast 90W FlashCharge, and cutting-edge AI-powered enhancements, the vivo X200 Pro isn’t just a smartphone, it’s a statement of excellence. It’s no surprise that Pakistan’s top business leaders trust it to fuel their ambitions.
And this isn’t the first time the country’s entrepreneurs have embraced vivo’s premium X series. Over the years, from the X60 Pro to the X80, many successful professionals have chosen vivo’s flagship smartphones, recognizing their unparalleled quality and innovation.
With vivo X200 Pro, these business pioneers aren’t just using a phone, they’re carrying a tool that complements their vision for success.
Recent Stories
OPEC Fund provides €50 million loan to accelerate Türkiye’s green transform ..
AED1.57 bn in Ajman real estate transactions during January 2025
Pakistan’s Top CEOs Choose vivo X200 Pro – The Ultimate Smartphone for Visio ..
Bahrain committed to creating supportive environment for innovators: Minister of ..
ZEISS Image, Go Far – Experience the vivo X200 Pro, Now Available in Pakistan
UAE will train more than one million young people from Madagascar in programming ..
Saud bin Saqr receives IHG Hotels & Resorts Regional Managing Director
Guatemala seeks to boost tourism, trade with UAE: Tourism Minister
SEC exempts UAE citizens from sewage fees in emirate
MoF organises 3 panel discussions at WGS 2025
ADDED, GWU join forces to empower women in economic sector
SEWA completes water networks in Al Qutainah areas 1, 2, 4
More Stories From Technology
-
Pakistan’s Top CEOs Choose vivo X200 Pro – The Ultimate Smartphone for Visionaries6 minutes ago
-
ZEISS Image, Go Far – Experience the vivo X200 Pro, Now Available in Pakistan23 minutes ago
-
Vivo X200 Pro: Immersive Power Meets Pro-Grade Photography3 days ago
-
Pakistan’s Favorite Entry-level Smartphone Series, the realme Note 60x Takes the Market by Storm3 days ago
-
GDA, Al-Khidmat Foundation host roundtable on IT growth, challenges6 days ago
-
ChatGPT expands features for WhatsApp users with voice, image analysis7 days ago
-
Registration Opens for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via e-Auction App and Web Portal8 days ago
-
Vivo X200 Pro Launched in Pakistan: Redefining Photography with 200MP ZEISS APO Telephoto Camera & D ..8 days ago
-
Vivo X200 Pro Launching Soon in Pakistan: Experience the Future of Photography with 200MP ZEISS APO ..12 days ago
-
From Vision to Reality: How vivo and ZEISS Redefined Mobile Imaging Together14 days ago
-
Bill Gates calls divorce biggest mistake of his life15 days ago
-
Vivo Y200 Now Available in 128GB: Tailored for Flexibility Without Compromise15 days ago