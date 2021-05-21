Pandemic Did Not Disrupt US Missile Alert Crews Dispersed Globally - General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) US troops on early warning missile alert duty during the 16 months of the COVID-19 pandemic did not miss a beat and remained fully alert and active at all times operating from globally dispersed locations, US Army Space and Missile Defense Command chief Lieutenant General Daniel Karbler said on Friday.

"We are globally dispersed [in] 11 different locations for missile early warning: Those crews have not missed a beat," Karbler told a podcast hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). "They have not missed a beat to support the army [and] multi-domain operations."

Despite the exacting and unprecedented challenges of having to operate through the pandemic, the command maintained full communications and warning alert capacity at all times, Karbler said.

The command teams continued "providing 24/7 critical satellite communications capability: Those crews, they stayed disciplined and they stayed ready in a COVID environment... Missile defense crews in Colorado and up there in Alaska, those crews stayed ready, he said.

The command was also diversifying its early warning sensor capabilities and deploying such assets at high altitudes in the atmosphere as well as in space orbits where anti-satellite (ASAT) systems deployed by other nations could attack them, Karbler added.

"We can get the high altitude capabilities at 60,000 to 80,000 feet; everything doesn't have to be in satellites," he said.

Karbler also warned that funding for the Army's missile defense systems had to remain predictable, stable and sustained to prevent any deterioration in its effectiveness.