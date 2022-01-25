UrduPoint.com

Pandemic-Related Delays In Rocket Parts Delivery Overcome - Soyuz Rocket Manufacturer

January 25, 2022

Pandemic-Related Delays in Rocket Parts Delivery Overcome - Soyuz Rocket Manufacturer

SAMARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) The Progress Rocket Space Center experienced some delays in the supply of rocket components due to the pandemic, but the situation had improved by the end of 2021, General Director Dmitry Baranov said on Tuesday.

"There were certain delays in components supply, but we believe that the situation stabilized by the end of 2021," Baranov told reporters.

The situation in 2021 "was a consequence of 2020" because the space technology produced by Progress has a long manufacturing cycle, he explained.

"I believe that we finished this year with satisfactory results, and 2022 will be much more productive for us," Baranov said.

The Progress Rocket Space Centre is a leading Russian enterprise in the space industry, producing Soyuz launch vehicles and other spacecraft. The company is engaged in the development of the Russian advanced carriers Soyuz-5, Soyuz-6, Soyuz-7, and a super-heavy rocket.

