Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 08:20 AM

Paraguay to Make First Step in Space Exploration by Launching Satellite Feb 20 - Agency

MONTEVIDEO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) Paraguay is making the first step in space exploration by launching its satellite from the Wallops Flight Facility in the United States on February 20, Alejandro Roman, Director General for Space Development of the country's Space Agency, told Sputnik.

"This is the moment that our country has been waiting for long, because it means the first space mission, our step in the space sphere, it marks a milestone in the technological and scientific development of our country," Roman said.

GuaraníSat-1 will be launched at 17:36 GMT by the Antares launch vehicle.

"This is a scientific experimental satellite," he said.

