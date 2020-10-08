Paris court finds Google must negotiate on news revenues

A Paris appeals court on Thursday upheld an order for Google to negotiate with media groups in a long-running dispute about paying for online news

Paris (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :A Paris appeals court on Thursday upheld an order for Google to negotiate with media groups in a long-running dispute about paying for online news.

The ruling came as the US firm announced it was close to a deal on compensating French media groups for news shown in Google search results.