UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Paris Court Finds Google Must Negotiate On News Revenues

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 02:50 PM

Paris court finds Google must negotiate on news revenues

A Paris appeals court on Thursday upheld an order for Google to negotiate with media groups in a long-running dispute about paying for online news

Paris (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :A Paris appeals court on Thursday upheld an order for Google to negotiate with media groups in a long-running dispute about paying for online news.

The ruling came as the US firm announced it was close to a deal on compensating French media groups for news shown in Google search results.

Related Topics

Google Paris Media Court

Recent Stories

European stock markets climb at open

3 minutes ago

Germany seeing 'worrying jump' in coronavirus numb ..

3 minutes ago

Court finds Greek neo-Nazi party a criminal group ..

3 minutes ago

Three tenant act violators held during search oper ..

3 minutes ago

'Chehlum' of Imam Hussain observed in northern Sin ..

9 minutes ago

Traffic police forms another traffic education uni ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.