Pelosi Calls Facebook Part of Problem Regarding Election Misinformation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday that Facebook became a "part of the problem" with respect to election-related misinformation.

"I am not a big fan of Facebook, I do not know what they have been doing. But I know they have been part of the problem all along," Pelosi said during the press briefing when asked whether social media companies do enough to correct President Donald Trump's statements about election fraud.

The US media projected Democratic candidate Joe Biden to be the winner of the November 3 presidential election. However, Trump has said he is the winner and his victory has been stolen via a massive election fraud.

Trump has requested audits and recounts in several US states as well as filed lawsuits in state and Federal courts.

Pelosi said the election was "the most secure" in the US history and added that "there is no evidence that any voting system was deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or anyway compromised."

However, Pelosi called social media "a double-edged sword" in terms of communication during the election.

"I would hope that they would have some sense of responsibility because they were very much a part of causing this problem," she said.