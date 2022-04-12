Pentagon Chief Says US, India Signed Bilateral Space Situational Awareness Agreement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the United States and India signed a bilateral space situational awareness agreement.

"Just a few moments ago, we signed a bilateral space situational awareness agreement," Austin said during a press conference alongside US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and their Indian counterparts on Monday.

Austin added that the United States and India will also hold cyber exercises later this year and both countries will also expand information sharing across all war-fighting domains.