Pentagon, Cybersecurity Agency Decline To Comment On Facebook Outage, Refer To Company

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 04:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) The US Department of Defense and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) told Sputnik they had no comment concerning the outage that affected Facebook services and referred all inquiries to the company.

Facebook was down for six hours on Monday in an outage that also left several other services under the corporate umbrella, including Instagram, Whatsapp and Messenger, inaccessible. Later in the day, the social media giant said it was happy to report they are back up and running.

"The Department of Defense has nothing to offer on these reports.

Facebook is a private company and we recommend you reach out to Facebook," a Pentagon spokesperson said on Monday when asked if there were any national security concerns over the outages.

A CISA spokesperson told Sputnik to contact Facebook about the matter, but did not have further comment on the issue.

The United States led the world in the number of reports for disrupted service with more than 1.7 million, followed by Germany at 1.3 million reports and the Netherlands at 915,000 reports.

