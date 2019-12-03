UrduPoint.com
Pentagon Research Agency Hires BAE Systems To Develop Autonomous Mission Planning Software

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 11:40 PM

Pentagon Research Agency Hires BAE Systems to Develop Autonomous Mission Planning Software

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) awarded a contract to develop a semi-autonomous military planning system for multi-domain missions, BAE Systems announced in a press release on Tuesday.

"The technology will be designed for military operators to leverage battlespace resources from across various domains, such as space, air, land, and sea, for more effective, efficient missions," the release said.

Military operators currently use manual processes to assess availability and coordinate use of sensors, communications, weapons, and other assets across domains, the release said.

DARPA's Adapting Cross-Domain Kill-Webs (ACK) program will seek to help operators adapt to dynamic situations with software technology that automatically identifies best options, the release added.

Work on the ACK program, valued at $3.1 million, is being performed at the BAE facilities in the states of Massachusetts and Virginia, according to the release.

