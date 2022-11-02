WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) The United States remains engaged with the Ukrainian government and with private satellite internet companies to provide Kiev with the needed communications capabilities, US Defense Department spokesperson Pat Ryder said on Tuesday.

"We continue to discuss Ukraine's satellite communication needs with Ukraine and companies like SpaceX and others," Ryder said during a press briefing.

However, there are no announcements regarding potential contracts or future agreements on the matter, Ryder added.

SpaceX, owned by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, continues to provide Ukraine with satellite internet services out of pocket amid Russia's special military operation in the country. SpaceX withdrew an earlier request to the Defense Department asking for compensation for their efforts.

The Defense Department welcomes Musk's continued support and is considering paying SpaceX for their services, a Pentagon spokesperson told Sputnik.