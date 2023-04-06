WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) The US Department of Defense is in talks with Elon Musk's Starlink regarding the satellite communication services that are being provided to Ukraine in support of its military forces amid Russia's special military operation in the country, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said on Wednesday.

"We are continuing to talk and communicate with Starlink in terms of the services that are being provided to Ukraine," Singh said during a press briefing.

According to Singh, the United States continues to use Starlink services, while also continuing to pursue capabilities of other providers, which can be used to provide the Ukrainian military with an additional layer of communication.

In February, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that the United States wants more companies to provide satellite internet to Ukraine, apart from Elon Musk's Starlink.

In December, Bloomberg reported, citing Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, that over 10,000 Starlink antennas were going to be delivered to Ukraine in the coming months and that EU countries were going to help Ukraine pay for the Starlink services.

In October, Musk reportedly said that Starlink donated more than 20,000 satellite devices to Ukraine since the start of Russia's special military operation in February 2022.