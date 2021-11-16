Pentagon Says Wants to See Norms for Space After Alleged Russian Anti-Satellite Test

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) The United States would like to see norms for space activities, the Pentagon stated on Monday after saying Russia had tested an anti-satellite missile against one of its own satellites.

"We would like to see norms for space so that it can be used responsibly by all spacefaring nations," Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said during a press briefing.

Space debris purported to be from the alleged test prompted US mission control to order astronauts aboard the International Space Station to shelter in an attached spacecraft for a short while, and to keep all hatches closed through Tuesday.