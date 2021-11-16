UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Says Wants To See Norms For Space After Alleged Russian Anti-Satellite Test

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 01:10 AM

Pentagon Says Wants to See Norms for Space After Alleged Russian Anti-Satellite Test

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) The United States would like to see norms for space activities, the Pentagon stated on Monday after saying Russia had tested an anti-satellite missile against one of its own satellites.

"We would like to see norms for space so that it can be used responsibly by all spacefaring nations," Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said during a press briefing.

Space debris purported to be from the alleged test prompted US mission control to order astronauts aboard the International Space Station to shelter in an attached spacecraft for a short while, and to keep all hatches closed through Tuesday.

Related Topics

Russia Pentagon United States All From Satellites

Recent Stories

KSA, China desire to invest in Pakistan: Tarin

KSA, China desire to invest in Pakistan: Tarin

36 minutes ago
 Putin Told Macron About Advisability of Direct EU- ..

Putin Told Macron About Advisability of Direct EU-Belarus Dialogue on Migrants

36 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi lights up in blue for diabetes awareness

Abu Dhabi lights up in blue for diabetes awareness

56 minutes ago
 Putin, Macron Express Satisfaction With Meeting of ..

Putin, Macron Express Satisfaction With Meeting of Foreign, Defense Ministers - ..

56 minutes ago
 PTI Govt. to introduce mega legal reforms soon: Al ..

PTI Govt. to introduce mega legal reforms soon: Ali Muhammad

56 minutes ago
 'Trade in local currencies could lower heavy relia ..

'Trade in local currencies could lower heavy reliance on USD, bring down trade d ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.