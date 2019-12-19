People asked to report objectionable contents on Internet to 'Web Analysis Directorate'

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has established "Web Analysis Directorate" to formally evaluate complaints received from different quarters and general public and block objectionable material on Internet

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has established "Web Analysis Directorate" to formally evaluate complaints received from different quarters and general public and block objectionable material on internet.

For the general public to report objectionable contents, a Call Center had been established by PTA, having toll free call-in number 080055055, short code 8866 for SMS, land-line 0519207059, fax:0512878127, MIIT said, adding complaints could also be lodged via web form, available on the PTA website.

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MITT), in written reply to the recent National Assembly session, had pointed out that under Section 37 of PECA, PTA had the powers to remove or block any information, if it considered it necessary.

The PTA was taking action against the complaints of Blasphemy, Anti-state, Public Order, Contempt of Court, Indecent Content and incitement of any offence under provisions of PECA 39 (b), it added.

In this regard, the authority had blocked a total of 933,775 uniform resource locators (URLs) so far carrying objectionable images, texts and videos in the country, it said.

The PTA had blocked/processed URLs containing objectionable materials including anti-judiciary, 6,182, anti-state, 13,175, blasphemy, 53,654, defamatory/impersonation, 2,915, miscellaneous, 4,633, indecent content, 831,674, proxy, 10,196 and sectarian/hate speech, 11,346.

The government had promulgated Prevention of Electronic Crime Act (PECA)in 2016 to address such online unlawful activities.