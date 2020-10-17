UrduPoint.com
People Of GB To Get Better Internet Service Within Month : Sector Commander SCO

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 12:39 PM

Sector Commander Special Communication Organisation (SCO) Col. Imram has said that Gilgit-Baltistan has been connected through China-Pakistan Fiber Optic Project

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Sector Commander Special Communication Organisation (SCO) Col. Imram has said that Gilgit-Baltistan has been connected through China-Pakistan Fiber Optic Project.

During a press conference here in Gilgit press club he said "Gilgit is hub of all types of activities, so SCO is going to improve and and expend it's Internet service by installing 14 more tower." He said that SCO has established software technology Park at konodas Gilgit to facilitate the IT companies.

Col. Imran informed that within month consumer would fell better 4g and 3g internet service across the region.

He said 22 mobile towers were made functional during last two months. He further said that work on 97 towers was in progress.

Sector Commander has said fiber to home project would help in improving the internet connectivity in big cities and after it's completion people of GB would get telephone, internet and tv service in one cable.

