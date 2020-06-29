UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PepsiCo Joins Growing Advertising Boycott Of Social Media Site Facebook - Reports

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 12:00 AM

PepsiCo Joins Growing Advertising Boycott of Social Media Site Facebook - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) The US food and beverage giant PepsiCo is set to pull its adverts from Facebook, joining a range of firms that have started a boycott of the social media platform due to concerns over its inability to monitor and police hateful content, the Fox news broadcaster reported on Sunday, citing sources in the company.

PepsiCo has yet to make an official announcement confirming the move, the broadcaster said.

The food and beverage company is set to join several major firms, including the Coca-Cola Company, US telecommunications firm Verizon, and consumer goods giant Unilever, in pulling its advertisements from the platform.

The growing boycott prompted Facebook's shares to plunge 8.

3 percent during Friday's trading.

Companies have cited the ongoing presence of misinformation and hate speech on the platform, amid a campaign launched by several prominent US civil rights organizations, including the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

Minority rights groups began the campaign on June 17, amid the ongoing wave of civil rights protests in the US following the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis. The organizations state that Facebook has enabled content that incited violence against protesters, and urged companies to remove all their adverts from the social media platform in July.

Related Topics

Police Social Media Facebook Company George Minneapolis June July Sunday All From

Recent Stories

UAE embracing holistic national ecosystem to ensur ..

33 minutes ago

UAE’s leadership is keen to advance country’s ..

1 hour ago

Zayed Higher&#039; employs and qualifies second gr ..

1 hour ago

UAE stocks gain AED1.7 bn Sunday

3 hours ago

No coronavirus cases at Sheikh Khalifa Specialty H ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Ranked Number 1 in &#039;High Growth Ecosy ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.